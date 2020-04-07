Italy - Factors to watch on April 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Italy’s government approved on Monday a new emergency decree that will offer more than 400 billion euros ($432 billion) worth of liquidity and bank loans to companies hit by the coronavirus crisis.

ISTAT releases February retail sales data (0800 GMT) and March bulletin on the state of the economy (0900 GMT)

Bank of Italy releases March data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Monday it would sell up to 9.5 billion euros in BTP bonds at an auction on April 9.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury goods group on Monday reported a 31.4% drop in first-quarter sales at constant exchange rates as the new coronavirus pandemic hit its business in February-March.

The company said it was skipping for the time being dividend payments on 2019 results and postponing its annual general meeting to May 8. (*) Ferragamo sees some positive signs in mainland China, but not yet in Hong Kong and Macao, the Italian group’s CEO Micaela Le Divelec Lemmi told MF.

FIAT CHRSYLER AUTOMOBILES

With their sales hammered by the coronavirus outbreak, car makers Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot’s owner PSA have postponed their shareholder meetings and are looking at ways to boost cash reserves ahead of their planned merger.

The auto maker said it would extend its auto production shutdown in the United States and Canada to all of April and progressively restart facilities from May 4.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The industrial vehicle maker said on Monday it was dropping a proposal to shareholders to approve a dividend distribution at its April 16 AGM due to the “challenges and uncertainties” posed by the new coronavirus emergency.

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

After Italy’s competition watchdog fined Telecom Italia (TIM) 116 million euros for abusing its dominant position in the broadband market, smaller rival Open Fiber is going to sue the former state phone monopoly for damages, Open Fiber CEO Elisabetta Ripa told La Stampa. Ripa also ruled out the possibility of creating a single fiber network under TIM’s control.

FINECOBANK

The Italian asset manager said on Monday it had suspended the payment of dividends on 2019 results as demanded by regulators given the current coronavirus emergency.

SAFILO

The Italian eyewear maker said on Monday a 2020 outlook provided in December could no longer be considered valid given the impact of the new coronavirus on its business. It said preliminary data pointed to a 11-13% decline in net sales at constant exchange rates in the first quarter versus the same period of 2019. (*) After the coronavirus outbreak, the situation in China is returning to normal and Safilo sees a “positive trend” in online and wholesale sales in the country, the eyewear group’s CEO Angelo Trocchia told Il Sole 24 Ore.

UNICREDIT

The bank said it planned to exercise on May 3 a right to redeem a Tier II bond due in 2025 ahead of maturity after receiving the necessary authorisation from regulators.

DIASORIN

The Italian diagnostic group announced the launch of a fully automated serologic test to detect antibodies against SARS-COV-2 by the end of April.

DIARY

Foreign Press Association holds conference call with Lombardy Region Deputy Governor Fabrizio Sala (1400 GMT).

Government’s Special Commissioner for the coronavirus emergency Domenico Arcuri holds press conference (1100 GMT)

