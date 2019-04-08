Italy - Factors to watch on April 8

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy plans to gradually cut taxes, reduce individual income tax bands from five to two and to set a company tax rate at 20 percent, according to a draft National Reform Programme seen by Reuters.

ECONOMICS

Italy will probably raise its 2020 budget deficit goal to around 2.1 percent of gross domestic product when it publishes new targets this week, three government sources told Reuters, and the figure could be hiked again after the summer.

Next year’s GDP growth will be trimmed to just below 1 percent from the current forecast of 1.1 percent, two of the sources said.

OECD releases January composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6 billion euros in 12-month bills maturing April 14, 2020 at auction on April 10.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 11.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The Italian-American automaker has agreed to pay electric carmaker Tesla Inc hundreds of millions of euros so that the vehicles of Tesla are counted in its fleet to avoid fines for violating new European Union emission rules, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The European Union needs to sign as soon as possible a deal with the United States to lower tariffs on the struggling automotive sector, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.

The rating agency DBRS upgraded FCA credit rating to BBB (low) from BB (high), with stable trends. DBRS said the upgrade reflects FCA’s ongoing solid earnings/cash flow generation and sizable debt reduction.

ENI

With the advance of eastern Libyan troops commanded by Khalifa Haftar, Italian oil major Eni said in a statement received late on Friday “the situation in the fields is under control and we are monitoring developments very carefully. Eni does not have any personnel present in Tripoli.”

BANCO BPM

Italy’s third biggest lender could be interested in tie-ups with banks close to its home turf in the north of the country, its CEO said on Saturday in comments that appeared to play down a possible deal with Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

(*) HERA

The Italian company is ready to seize all external growth opportunities and wants to play a key role in the consolidation of the sector, Chairman Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano said in a interview with Il Corriere della Sera-L’Economia on Monday.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

Deutsche Bank initiated its coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of 10 euros.

BANCA GENERALI

The Italian asset manager posted net inflows of 536 million euros in March.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Italy’s government, which owns 68 percent of Italian lender, will assess whether to back a possible shareholder request to seek damages from the Tuscan bank’s former top executives, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The Italian construction company is talking to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) over a plan to create a national industry champion, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

FINCANTIERI

The new board appointed by shareholders at Friday’s meeting confirmed Giuseppe Bono as chief executive.

ALITALIA

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday there were investors ready to get involved in a rescue plan for troubled Italian flagship carrier.

BOMI ITALIA

Med Platform I Holding Srl starts voluntary takeover bid on Bomi Italia ordinary shares and convertible bonds; ends on May 10.

GRUPPO GREEN POWER

Trades ex-dividend of 0.00838 euro per share.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0730 GMT).

DIARY

Milan, international conference on “Towards a Common Sense Europe!” with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and leader of League party - ENF, Joerg Meuthen of Alternative für Deutschland - EFDD, Olli Kotro of The Finns Party - ECR, Anders Vistisen of Dansk Folkeparti - ECR (0830 GMT).

Milan, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini opens European elections campaign.

Verona, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio visits “Vinitaly” and meets Italian producers (0830 GMT).

Pavia, Cabinet Undersecreatry Giancarlo Giorgetti attends dinner with entrepreneurs (1800 GMT).

Milan, round-table discussion on “Innovation, Internationalisation and Capital Markets” with UBI Banca Management Board Chairwoman Letizia Moratti (1530 GMT).

Milan, survey presentation on “100 Italian e-Mobility Stories” with Enel CEO Francesco Starace (0930 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... (Reporting By Viviana Venturi)