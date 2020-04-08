Italy - Factors to watch on April 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

OECD releases composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.0 billion euros in new three-month BOT bills and 6.5 billion euros in new 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

GENERAL

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 604 on Tuesday, a lower daily tally than the 636 seen the day before, while the number of new cases posted the smallest increase since March 13.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The Italian insurer said it had named Atanasio Pantarrotas as new chief financial officer after accepting the resignation of Deputy General Manager and CFO Enrico Mattioli who is set to leave at the end of Aprile due to personal and professional reasons.

AUTOGRILL

Italian caterers are asking for rent cuts, relief from investment obligations and the extension of concession contracts to cope with the health emergency, their lobby group whose members include Autogrill and the Italian unit of Mcdonald’s MCD.N said on Tuesday.

UBI BANCA

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT)

