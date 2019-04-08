Italy - Factors to watch on April 9

MILANO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Associations representing thousands of Italian savers who were left out of pocket by a string of banking collapses in recent years on Monday approved a government compensation scheme. The agreement marks a victory for Economy Minister Giovanni Tria.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February retail sales (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

PRYSMIAN

The protection system on the WesternLink high-voltage power cable between Scotland and England tripped during tests, operator Prysmian said on Monday, raising fresh doubts about the infrastructure.

TECHNOGYM

Technogym’s top shareholder Wellness Holding started the sale of a 6.96 percent stake via accelerated bookbuilding.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

UNICREDIT

Board meeting.

DIARY

Milan, Assicurazioni Generali holds inauguration ceremony of ‘Generali Tower’ with Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola, CEO Philippe Donnet, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (0930 GMT).

Milan, inauguration ceremony of international furniture exhibition “58° Salone Internazionale del Mobile” with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (0800 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet expected to meet on economic and financial document (DEF) (1430 GMT).

Rome, official of Bank of Italy, Economy Ministry and Industry Ministry due to speak before Senate Finance Committee on Brexit law decree.

Rome, conference on justice “Salone della Giustizia 2019” starts, ends on April 11. Expected attendees include ECB official Ignazio Angeloni, Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi, SACE Chairman Beniamino Quintieri, state auditor Secretary General Franco Massi.

Rome, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria delivers closing address at a book presentation.

Rome, conference on “Geo-economics of Infrastructure Investments: Opportunities for the ‘Italian System’” with Fincantieri Chairman Giampiero Massolo, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi, Salini Impregilo CEO Pietro Salini; Infrastructure and Transports Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi delivers closing address (0900 GMT).

Milan, in occasion of prize-giving ceremony ‘Mario Unnia - Talent & Company’ news conference with BPER Banca Director General Fabrizio Togni; presentation of AIM market outlook and 2019 markets overview (0930 GMT).

