Italy - Factors to watch on April 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that Italy must stick with its rigid lockdown to try to curb the COVID-19 epidemic, rejecting calls from businesses to reopen factories.

Italy may issue additional debt targeting domestic retail investors to boost liquidity during the coronavirus emergency regardless of the outcome of talks at the European level, the economy minister said on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February industrial output (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury sells 4.0-4.5 billion euros 0.60% BTP bonds due June 15, 2023; 2.5-3.0 billion euros 0.85% BTP bonds due Jan. 15, 2027; 0.75-1.25 billion euros 1.45% BTP bonds due March 1, 2036; 500/750 million euros 4.75% BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2044. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT. (*) Italy may issue additional debt targeting domestic retail investors to boost liquidity during the coronavirus emergency regardless of the outcome of talks at the European level, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

ATLANTIA

Atlantia’s motorway unit will have to respond to the government’s economic requests in the dispute over its motorway concession, Italy’s Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said late on Wednesday. The government is waiting for information from Autostrade per FERRARI

FERRARI

Ferrari said it was piloting a project to conduct voluntary screening of employees and their families for coronavirus once the supercarmaker’s factories in Italy reopen.

Ferrari confirmed its Annual General Meeting would be held on 16 April in Amsterdam, signaling confirmation of a dividend payment.

MONDADORI

Fininvest said on Wednesday that it will vote against the distribution of a dividend at a shareholder meeting of Mondadori, as the holding of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, which controls the publisher, considers it a priority for Mondadori to preserve financial resources to deal with the coronavirus emergency.

EXOR,

The boss of Exor showed confidence on Wednesday in the success of three transformative deals set to reshape its multi-billion portfolio of corporate holdings, despite being caught at mid-air by the coronavirus crisis.

TELECOM ITALIA

The coronavirus emergency that forced Rome to impose a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the disease will lead to a steeper fall in revenues in the telecoms sector, the head of Telecom Italia said on Wednesday.

(*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Citigroup raised its target price on the stock to 12.1 euros from 11 euros.

(*) AEFFE In an interview with MF daily, Massimo Ferretti, head of Italy’s Aeffe Spa, which owns Alberta Ferretti and Moschino fashion houses, called on the government to lift next week lockdown measures imposed on business activity due to the coronavirus emergency starting from textile factories to avoid “irreparable damages”.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender said on Wednesday its shareholder meeting would be on May 18.

Alberto Minali, former head of Italian insurer Cattolica , is among contenders for the role of the bank’s CEO, Il Messaggero reported on Thursday.

Asked whether plans for the Treasury to exit Banca Monte dei Paschi’s share capital and the bank’s recovery were on track, Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday that talks with the European Commission on the matter had resumed in recent days and that while the health crisis had slowed things down, he remained “confident”.

ALITALIA

The Italian government considers Alitalia strategic and wants to relaunch the ailing carrier, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Wednesday evening, speaking at a talk-show on state broadcaster RAI. The ruling coalition is preparing a business plan for the carrier, she said. Measures to support passengers and goods’ transportation, including airlines will be included in a decree to be approved just before Easter.

The Italian government could set up a new company that will start off with half of its fleet in early May, Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported on Thursday, citing sources.

PIAGGIO - Moody’s confirmed its ‘Ba3’ rating, cutting its outlook to ‘negative’.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meeting on FY results (published on Feb. 7).

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on preliminary Q1 results.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting, also on dividend policy.

UNICREDIT

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, court holds hearing of Astaldi creditors to vote on the proposal of agreement (0930 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................