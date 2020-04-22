Italy - Factors to watch on April 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

The Rome government sees Italy’s debt-to-GDP ratio surging to between 155% and 159% of national output this year, sources close to the matter told Reuters, as it increases borrowing to mitigate the impact of a lockdown to fight the new coronavirus.

Italy is likely to start easing its coronavirus lockdown from May 4 though the long-awaited rollback will be cautious and calculated, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

ISTAT releases February orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Italy will raise 16 billion euros ($17.36 billion) in its first bond sale via syndication since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, with orders of more than 110 billion euros on Tuesday.

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 24.

FIAT CHRYSLER

FCA plans to resume production of its Ducato light commercial vehicles at its Sevel plant in central Italy on April 27, a week before a national lockdown imposed by the Rome government is due to end, unions said on Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Tuesday it had drawn down on a 6.25 billion euro ($6.79 billion) credit line to buffer its cash reserves during the uncertainty around the coronavirus health crisis.

TELECOM ITALIA, OPEN FIBER

A war of words between Tim and Open Fiber over the creation of a single broadband network escalated on Tuesday as the phone incumbent called its smaller rival’s business model “a failure”.

Sky plans to make its entry into the Italian phone and Internet market in mid-June with an ultrafast broadband offer, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the company saw in Open Fiber a “strategic and essential partner”.

UNCREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank said it had extended on Tuesday its first loan under a government package that provides a 100% state guarantee on loans to smaller businesses. The bank added the borrower was a company that makes balsamic vinegar in the Italian city of Modena. (*) UniCredit on Wednesday became the first major euro zone bank to announce it would write down the value of its loans to reflect the economic slump which the coronavirus emergency is expected to drive this year.

BPER BANCA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0700 GMT); followed by conference call with CEO Alessandro Vandelli (0930 GMT).

MONCLER

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

SAIPEM

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on April 23).

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The sale of around 4 million euros in loans linked to the Terme di Chianciano has been put on ice after a beauty contest in recent months won by private Russian investors, Il Sole said.

GUALA CLOSURES

Prive equity funds Astorg and Advent have for some time looked into a possible investment in Guala, before the bid launched by Investindustrial, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding some investors could consider the bid price low.

(*) STMMICROELECTRONICS

The company said its first-quarter net profit rose 7.9 percent to $192 million.

RETELIT

The company is preparing to inform the government of the bid for 7.23% of Ratelit launched by subsidiary Rds, for “excess of zeal, not because there are any obligations” in light of the new rules on golden power, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

JUVENTUS, AS ROMA, LAZIO

Italy’s 20 Serie A teams have buried their differences and unanimously agreed that they should try and complete the 2019-20 season which is currently at a standstill because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

The Italian publishers’s top shareholder said on Tuesday it would vote against the planned distribution of dividends payment in order to strengthen the companies against the impact of the current health emergency.

SOL

The company is bringing forward some investments to strengthen its logistics and distribution nextwork through the acquisition of tanks and base units and by starting up plants to produce drugs useful for the cure of COVID-19, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

CARRARO

The company said on Tuesday it would scrap its dividend on its 2019 results.

GEOX

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

MASSIMO ZANETTI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

PIAGGIO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet meeting expected; government expected to report to Parliament new 2020 deficit increase.

Rome, Senate expected to vote on government request to increase 2020 deficit.

Rome, Chamber of Deputies holds general discussion on “Cura Italia” decree (0700 GMT): question time (1300 GMT).

Rome, banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini speaks before Chamber of Deputies Banking Inquiring Committee on COVID-19 emergency measures (0630 GMT).

Foreign Press Association holds FB live streaming with Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano (0930 GMT); Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese (1330 GMT).

