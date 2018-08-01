Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Development and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks before Senate Public Works Committee on communication sector programmatic lines (1200 GMT).

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria meets French counterpart Bruno Le Maire (0730 GMT); later Le Maire is due to meet Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli speaks before Chamber of Deputies Environment Committee on strategy of the Ministry (1200 GMT).

Extraordinary Ilva Commissioners speak before Senate Industry and Environment committee (1800 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases July PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases July car sales data (1600 GMT).

July state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

ENEL

Italian utility Enel expects to raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) from asset sales in the second half of the year to help cut debt after a series of acquisitions.

GENERALI

The insurer said on Tuesday the board had approved new organisational structure and appointed Frederic De Courtois General Manager.

Releases H1 results (0530 GMT), followed by conference call (1000 GMT).

POSTE ITALIANE, UNICREDIT

Poste Italiane and UniCredit have teamed up in the consumer credit business, the post office and Italy’s biggest bank by assets said in a joint statement.

SAIPEM

Italian oil contractor Saipem said it had been awarded a contract to lay pipes to transport gas to Serbia by Gazprom GAZP.MM unit Gastrans.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Bosses of struggling Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo said there was “work to be done” and “things to be put back in the right direction” after the group posted sliding revenue and profit for the first half of the year.

FINCATIERI

Official speaks before Chamber of Deputies Defence and Industry committees (1300 GMT).

MEDIOBANCA

Releases FY results (closed on June 30, 2018 - before bourse opening), followed by conference call (0645 GMT).

CAMPARI GROUP

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

FERRARI N.V.

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

SNAM

Releases H1 results (0600 GMT), followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

GEOX

Geox said on Tuesday the net profit came in at 1.5 million euros in the first half, down from 8.4 million euros year ago.

SOSTRAVEL

Debuts on AIM segment (0630 GMT).

TENARIS

Board meeting on H1 results.

Board meetings on H1 results: AEDES, ASCOPIAVE , CULTI MILANO, ENERVIT, GRUPPO GAMENET followed by conference call, IL SOLE 24 ORE , IREN.

