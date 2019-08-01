Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday the government target of a 0.2% growth for 2019 is still achievable despite a stagnation of the domestic economy in the second quarter of the year.

IHS Markit releases July manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases July car sales data (1600 GMT).

July state sector borrowing requirement data.

DEBT

The Italian treasury’s portfolio of derivative contracts on government bonds will shrink by 19 bln euros by end 2021 as contracts expire, economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit CRDI.MI said on Wednesday it was carrying out its own investigation in relation to a major data breach at capital one Financial Corp.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker enters the second half of the year with strong momentum, especially in North America and Latin America, Chief Executive Mike Manley said on Wednesday.

MEDIOLANUM

Total net inflows at Italian asset manager in 2019 could match last year’s levels, Chief Executive Massimo Doris said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

TIM’s Brazilian subsidiary sees revenue growth accelerating in the second half of 2019, after seeing initial signs of improvement in both pre-paid and post-paid plans in July, executives said on Wednesday.

Board meeting on H1 results.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Releases H1 results, followed by conference call (1000 GMT).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

Snam

Releases H1 results (before bourse opening), followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

PRADA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

TENARIS

Conference calls on H1 results (1300 GMT).

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

ENEL

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

PIRELLI

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI

Board meetings on H1 results.

AZIMUT

Board meeting on H1 results.

CONFINVEST

Debuts on AIM segment.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

