Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 14

POLITICS

The Italian Senate on Tuesday postponed till next week further debate on an ongoing government crisis, frustrating a push by Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, for new elections.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday the citizen’s income scheme introduced earlier this year would need reviewing if the League won elections.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases June data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Italy’s biggest builder said Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Merrill Lynch International had been appointed joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the institutional offer in the capital increase to fund the Progetto Italia plan to create a national construction champion.

(*) ATLANTIA

The chairman of Atlantia and its Italian motorway unit ASPI told La Stampa the group had invested more in motorway maintenance than it was obliged to do by regulations. He said the group was waiting for the go ahead from the government to kick off work on the Gronda project in Genoa which is worth more than 4 billion euros in 10 years.

(*) BPER

The bank is looking for an Italian partner for asset management company Arca which it controls with Popolare di Sondrio, MF said. It is ready to be a minority partner and a possible partner could be Anima Holding, the paper said.

(*) TOD’S

Broker Jefferies says the issue at Italian luxury group Tod’s is not that it risks losing its devoted customers but rather that it is unable to attract new ones.

(*) ALITALIA

The aim of the groups involved in a plan to rescue Alitalia, including US carrier Delta, are determined to press ahead and respect the timeframe of their operation despite the government crisis, Il Messaggero said. A meeting in the U.S. at the end of the month will be crucial, the paper said.

