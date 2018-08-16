Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA

Italian rescuers searched for survivors among towering slabs of concrete wreckage in Genoa on Wednesday after a bridge collapse killed 39 people and sparked a furious government reaction against the viaduct’s operator.

Italy’s Autostrade per l’Italia, operator of the motorway where a bridge collapse killed 39 people this week, said it was confident it could prove it met contractual obligations for the concession.

Autostrade per l’Italia’s bonds spreads blew out on Wednesday after the Italian government said it could look to revoke concessions from the company, which was responsible for maintenance on the Genoa bridge that collapsed on Tuesday.

ENI

Algeria has signed a deal to supply Italy’s Eni with 3 billion cubic metres of gas per year, the head of Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour said on Wednesday.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The group said on Tuesday that it issued 500 million euros in senior unsecured obligations due in 2024 with a coupon of 4.2 percent.

AS ROMA

France midfielder Steven N’Zonzi signed for AS Roma from Sevilla for a reported 26.65 million euros ($30 million) plus four million in potential bonuses, the Italian club said on Tuesday.

SS LAZIO

The club said on Tuesday it bought player Pomilio Andre Anderson from F.C Santos, paying 400,000 euros and a bonus equal to 10 percent of the amount raised from a potential future sale. It added that it reached a 5 year deal with the player.

