Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 19

POLITICS

Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Sunday that Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League, was no longer a credible partner, apparently closing the door on any possibility of resurrecting the ruling coalition.

COMPANIES

CARIGE (shares suspended from trading)

The European Central Bank has given a green light to the rescue plan of ailing Genoa-based lender Carige, a source close to the matter told Reuters. A second source said Carige has called a shareholder meeting for Sept. 20 to approve the plan.

(*) MEDIASET

An Italian Court rejected Italy’s state broadcaster Rai appeal against Sky Italia’s deal with Mediaset for free-to-air broadcasting rights of UEFA Champions League matches for the next two seasons, Il Sole 24 said on Saturday.

(*) SAFILO

Italian eyewear maker CEO Angelo Trocchia told l’Economia/Corriere della Sera on Monday that the company is not planning a merger at the moment.

