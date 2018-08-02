Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli speaks before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on ministry strategy (1200 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Sales of new cars rose 4.4 in Italy in July from a year earlier, according to the transportation ministry. Fiat Chrysler’s sales rose 3.4 percent annually for a market share of 27.8 percent.

Major automakers on Wednesday reported lower U.S. new vehicle sales for July amid steep declines in passenger cars, except Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which said its sales climbed 6 percent.

FERRARI

Ferrari’s new boss sought to reassure investors that he would execute midterm targets set by his predecessor, Sergio Marchionne, but the stock fell more than 8 percent on Wednesday when he described the goals to 2022 as “aspirational”.

Ferrari is proving it can run on autopilot. Despite the trauma and uncertainty caused by the sudden loss of former boss Sergio Marchionne, the Italian supercar maker delivered strong quarterly earnings on Wednesday and kept its 2018 guidance stable. That allows new Chief Executive Louis Camilleri to start in top gear.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Weakening core revenues and rising loan losses overshadowed stronger-than-expected second-quarter net profit at Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo, weighing on its shares.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Boutique financial firm SC Lowy said on Wednesday it had bought a $160 million bad loan portfolio from the Italian state-owned bank in one of the country’s largest shipping debt sales.

Board meeting on H1 results (statement on Aug. 3)

ASCOPIAVE

Infrastructure fund F2i said on Wednesday it had submitted an expression of interest for a possible investment in regional utility Ascopiave and its parent company Asco Holding, with a view to strengthening the group’s gas distribution business through a partnership with 2i Rete Gas.

PIRELLI

The tyre maker said on Wednesday it had agreed with China’s Hixih Group to buy a 49 percent stake in a new plant to boost its production flexibility in the high-value segment.

IREN

Conference call on H1 results (0800 GMT).

POSTE ITALIANE

H1 results followed by conference call (0830 GMT).

SAFILO

Board meeting on H1 results and business plan update, followed by conference call (1615 GMT).

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

DIASORIN

Board meeting on H1 results followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

PININFARINA

Board meeting on H1 results.

TENARIS

Conference call on H1 results (1300 GMT).

BIANCAMANO

Board meeting on 2017 FY results.

PIQUADRO

Board meeting on Q1 sales.

THESPAC

Debuts on AIM segment, listing ceremony at 0630 GMT.

VIMI FASTENERS

Debuts on AIM segment.

Board meetings on H1 results: Anima, Banca Profilo , Banco di Desio e della Brianza, Be, Caltagirone, Cattolica Assicurazioni (press release on Aug. 3), Centrale del Latte d’Italia, Elica followed by conference call (1400 GMT), Enav, ePrice followed by conference call (1300 GMT), Gas Plus, Gefran (0800 GMT), Italiaonline , Prima Industrie, Reply, Retelit followed by conference, Sabaf followed by conference (1300 GMT), Txt e-solutions, Valsoia .

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................