Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 20

POLITICS

Italy’s opposition Democratic Party has had good, initial contacts with the ruling 5-Star Movement over the possibility of forging a coalition, a PD source with knowledge of the talks said on Monday.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Senate on the ongoing government crisis (1300 GMT).

Rome, Senate votes the no-confidence motion on government chaired by Giuseppe Conte.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank has called an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Sept. 20 to approve its planned capital increase.

CONFINVEST

Italy’s stock market said on Monday trading Confinvest shares without a limit order would not be allowed until further notice.

JUVENTUS FC

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is suffering from pneumonia, the Italian champions said on Monday five days before their opening Serie A match of the season.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

DIARY

Rimini, annual international “Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples” forum continues; ends on Aug. 24. Expected attendees include market regulator Consob President Paolo Savona, Coima Res CEO Manfredi Catella.

