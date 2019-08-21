Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italy’s prime minister announced his resignation on Tuesday. He accused interior minister Matteo Salvini of sinking the ruling coalition and endangering the economy for personal and political gain.

Investors in Italian debt expect the ongoing political crisis to be short-lived as Italy’s bond yields tumbled 11 bps to 1.32% on Tuesday, narrowing the gap over benchmark German Bund yields.

TOD’S

Chairman and founder of Italian luxury goods group Tod’s, Diego Della Valle, has raised his potential share of voting rights after widening an accord with Credit Agricole to buy shares on his behalf. Italian market regulator Consob said on Tuesday that Della Valle’s voting rights would rise to 81.19% thanks to the expanded contract with Credit Agricole.

MEDIASET

Mediaset hostile shareholder Vivendi is looking to vote against the Italian broadcaster’s proposal to merge with its Spanish affiliate during an extraordinary shareholder meeting scheduled on Sept. 4, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. It comes after Glass Lewis recommended the plan while ISS said investors should vote against it, adding the deal would limit minority shareholders’ rights.

