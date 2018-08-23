Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy.

POLITICS

Genoa, state lender CDP CEO Fabrizio Palermo and Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono visit site of the collapsed bridge.

Alzano Lombardo, Veneto Region Governor Luca Zaia and Friuli Venezia Giulia Region Governor Massimiliano Fedriga attend the League’s annual meeting ‘Bèrghem Fest’.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ (cancelled BTPei bonds) with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 28.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

ATLANTIA

Ratings agency Moody’s said on Wednesday it placed under review for downgrade the ratings of the infrastructure group and its toll-road unit Autostrade per l’Italia and its airport operator unit Aeroporti di Roma.

Its unit Autostrade per l’Italia said on Wednesday it had started making necessary checks to secure the area below Pillar 10 of the viaduct in Genoa and that operations will be carried out in the time strictly necessary and will respect indications by the prosecutor’s office in the city.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker is pressing ahead with the spin-off of its parts maker Magneti Marelli, a spokesman confirmed in Wednesday after reports investment firm KKR was in talks to acquire the unit.

Earlier on Tuesday the Wall Street Journal reported that global investment house KKR was in talks to acquire the unit and that a potential sale price could exceed the 3.23 billion euros value at which some analysts valued it.

PIRELLI

The tyre-maker said on Wednesday it did not see any significant changes in the tyre market that could impact its forecasts for the current year. Earlier on Wednesday German automotive supplier Continental AG cut its 2018 sales and margin guidance.

BANCO BPM

The lender said on Wednesday that it had received the authorisation from the European Central Bank to merge Banca Popolare di Milano into Banco BPM and had filed with the local companies registry.

