Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 26

POLITICS

Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star party and the main centre-left opposition PD are struggling to break a logjam over who could lead a new government as a deadline to avoid early elections draws near.

Talks between Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to form a new government hit a stumbling block over the PD’s opposition to Giuseppe Conte being reinstated as prime minister.

ECONOMICS

Italy’s deficit for next year is on track to be well below target with public finances going much better than expected, outgoing Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Sunday.

DEBT

The 10-year Italian bond yield dipped to around 1.30% IT10YT=RR, close to its lowest in almost three years. The gap over German bond yields was at 195 bps, having narrowed to 190 bps earlier in the session, its tightest in four week.

GENERALI

Generali and Allianz are essentially the two insurers left in the race to win a banassurance deal with Spain’s BBVA worth 1.5-2.0 billion euros, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

Third Point LLC, the U.S. hedge fund that has pushed for changes at companies ranging from Nestle SA to Campbell Soup Co, has amassed a stake in Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

ALITALIA, ATLANTIA

The Italian railways, infrastructure group Atlantia and US carrier Delta are due to meet in Atlanta, USA on August 31 to try and wrap up a deal to rescue troubled carrier Alitalia but Italy’s political uncertainty and problems over routes in North America, Asia and Latin America are weighing, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE

Shares in Italy’s Trevi Finanziaria Industriale were automatically halted from trading on Friday after rising 9.86%.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

