Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 27

POLITICS

Rome, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli speaks before the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate Environment committees on the Genoa bridge disaster (1300 GMT).

Alzano Lombardo, Chamber of Deputies and Senate Budget Committee President Claudio Borghi and Infrastructure Ministry Undersecretary Armando Siri attend the League’s annual meeting ‘Bèrghem Fest’.

Italy’s government said on Friday it would cut funds for the European Union unless other states take in boat migrants stranded in an Italian port, earning a rebuke from Brussels for making unacceptable “threats”.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 30.

Italy’s Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6 billion euros ($6.86 billion) in 6-month BOT bills at auction on Aug. 29.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender said on Friday it published two lists of candidates for the renewal of its board, one presented by majority investor Malacalza Investimenti, with a 23.96 percent stake, and one jointly presented on Friday by Coop Liguria and Talea Societa’ di Gestione Immobiliare, respectively with a share of 0.44 percent and 1.36 percent in the bank.

ITALIAN BANKS

Falling foreign demand for Italian government bonds is pressuring domestic banks to step into the breach, as they did back in 2011-2012. Yet they may find it harder to come to the rescue of the country’s debt this time around.

ENI

State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is in advanced talks with more than one potential buyer, including Italy’s ENI, as it prepares to sell minority stakes in its refining business, two sources familiar with the matter said.

EI Towers

2i Towers SpA takeover bid on EI Towers shares starts; ends on Oct. 5.

JUVENTUS FC

Coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday he would not hesitate to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench if he felt the Portugal forward needed to save energy.

