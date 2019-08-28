Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

The two parties trying to form a new Italian government appeared close to a coalition deal on Tuesday, cheering financial markets as well as U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he hoped Giuseppe Conte would be reinstated as prime minister.

Rome, Italian President Sergio Mattarella ends consultations with parties.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros new 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MEDIASET

A court hearing on a petition filed by France’s Vivendi against Mediaset to preserve its right to vote against the Italian broadcaster’s plan to create a pan-European media business is set for August 29, a source said on Tuesday.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on H1 results (preliminary H1 results on July 11), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

