Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 29

POLITICS

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for a meeting on Thursday morning at 9.30 a.m. (0730 GMT).

Conte waill likely receive a mandate to try to form a new government with the ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party (PD).

Both parties said on Wednesday they would try form a coalition, setting aside years of hostility to avert a snap election and ease economic uncertainty.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Italy’s 10-year bond yield briefly fell to a record low below 1% on Wednesday on growing hopes that a new government will soon be formed and a new election averted.

Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros 1.75% BTP bonds due July 1, 2024; 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 1.35% BTP bonds due April 1, 2030; 0.75-1.0 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Jan. 15, 2025. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

MEDIASET

A court hearing on a petition filed by France’s Vivendi against the Italian broadcaster to preserve its right to vote against Mediaset’s plan to create a pan-European media business is scheduled on Thursday in the morning.

Both Vivendi and trust Simon Fiduciaria have registered their stakes in a bid to benefit from a loyalty share scheme to be awarded to investors in a new Dutch holding under the planned merger between Mediaset with its Spanish subsidiary, the Italian broadcaster said on Wednesday.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian fashion company said its core profit came in at 49.9 million euros in the first half.

Brunello Cucinelli, CEO and Chairman of the company, said the current trend in China was very positive, while Hong Kong was suffering slightly.

