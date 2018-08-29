Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Alzano Lombardo, Lombardy Regional Governor Attilio Fontana and Liguria Regional Governor Giovanni Toti attend the League’s annual meeting ‘Bèrghem Fest’.

DEBT

Italy is counting on the support of foreign states outside the European Union to support it in the event of Italian markets coming under speculative attack, its deputy prime minister said on Tuesday.

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros in 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian luxury group said on Tuesday it had a “very positive outlook” for its business in 2019, when it expects further double-digit growth in revenue and profit.

ACQUAFIL

Board meeting on H1 results.

PIERREL

Board meeting on FY results (shortened to June 30, 2018).

