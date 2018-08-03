Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Markit releases July PMI services (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases June industrial output data (0800 GMT); June retail sales (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in July (1000 GMT).

Italy’s communications regulator AGCOM said on Thursday it had fined Amazon a total of 300,000 euros ($348,360) for offering postal services without proper authorisation.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

SAFILO

The group on Thursday revised its 2018 targets and said it expected sales to return to grow at a pace of about 2 percent per year in 2019, 2020.

Its CFO said the group was evaluating a cash call for the refinancing of their debt.

EI TOWERS

The group said on Thursday that the board deemed the price per share of 57 euros adequate in the takeover bid jointly launched by Mediaset and fund F2i.

BANKING SECTOR

Italy’s Cassa Centrale Banca said on Thursday it had received the authorisation from the bank of Italy to create a new cooperative banking group.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Releases H1 results, followed by conference call (0700 GMT).

BANCO BPM

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference calls with press (1330 GMT) and with analysts (1415 GMT).

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on H1 results and to schedule shareholders’ meeting, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

ATLANTIA

Board meeting on H1 results.

TOD’S

Board meeting on H1 results.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on H1 results.

BANCA IFIS

Board meeting on H1 results.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Releases H1 results (0530 GMT), followed by conference call (0730 GMT).

GAS PLUS

Conference call on H1 results (0800 GMT).

ITALIAONLINE

Conference call on H1 results (0830 GMT).

PIERREL

Ends capital increase.

SCIUKER FRAMES

Debuts on AIM segment.

SNAITECH

Delisted as of Friday and holds board meetings on H1 results.

TERNIENERGIA

Board meeting on H1 results.

Board meetings on H1 results: BANCA FINNAT (preliminary H1 results), BANCO DI SARDEGNA, BIESSE , ERG followed by conference call, FILA , GIMA TT, IGD, INDEL B (sales revenues) followed by conference call, INTERPUMP GROUP (also on Q2 results), MARR followed by conference call, NICE followed by conference call, OPENJOBMETIS, PANARIAGROUP, TECNOINVESTIMENTI , TESMEC.

