Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 30

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy’s president asked Giuseppe Conte on Thursday to head up a coalition of the 5-Star Movement and opposition Democratic Party (PD) on Thursday, a move that could improve Italy’s fractious relations with the European Union.

The newly appointed Prime Minister will hold talks on Friday with the main parties in parliament: Fratelli d’Italia (0730 GMT); Lega (0830 GMT); Forza Italia (0930 GMT); Partito Democratico (1030 GMT); Movimento 5 Stelle (1130 GMT).

Italy appears to be moving closer to ending a three-week political crisis with the collapse of one government and the arrival of another, but an online vote could still puncture market euphoria and plunge the country back into chaos.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July employment rate data (0800 GMT), flash August CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT), final Q2 GDP data (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The Italian-American industrial vehicles maker is considering a possible spin-off of its truck unit Iveco as part of a wider reorganisation plan, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

JUVENTUS

The Italian soccer team will face Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow in 2019-20 Champions League group stage after Thursday’s draw.

