Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 30

POLITICS

Alzano Lombardo, Agriculture Minister Gianmarco Centinaio attends the League’s annual meeting ‘Bèrghem Fest’.

Modena, “Wolpertinger Conference”, attendees include BPER Banca Chairman Pietro Ferrari, Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Salvatore Rossi, Single Resolution Board member Mauro Grande (0700 GMT).

European Union Commissioner Guenther Oettinger warned Italy on Wednesday that it would face interest payments if it does not pay its budget contributions on time due to a row over migrant policy.

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.0-3.75 billion euros 2.45 percent BTP bonds due Oct. 1, 2023; 1.75-2.25 billion euros 2.8 percent BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2028; 1.25-1.75 billion euros over two CCTeu bonds due Sept. 15, 2025 and Oct. 15, 2024. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

GENERALI

The insurer is in talks to buy French asset manager Sycomore, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing sources. Generali declined to comment.

ITALIAN BANKS

Ratings agency Moody’s on Wednesday said Italian banks need to repay 250 million euros of cheap European Central Bank loans by June 2020 and March 2021, pushing up their funding costs. It added that repaying the ECB would put further pressure on the lenders’ already weak profitability, which suffers from low net interest margins, restructuring costs and high loan losses.

ATLANTIA

The infrastructure group rejected the idea of nationalising its Autostrade unit on Wednesday but did not rule out cooperation with state-run funds, drawing renewed criticism from politicians. [ejected the idea of nationalising its Autostrade unit on Wednesday but did not rule out cooperation with state-run funds, drawing renewed criticism from politicians.

SOGEFI

The car components group said on Wednesday it had signed a final agreement concerning claims made by two customers of its unit Sogefi Air& Cooling regarding the supply of a defective component. It added that the agreement will close all outstanding disputes, eliminating significant risks, and will result in a positive impact of 6.6 million pre-tax and 4.3 million in net profit.

EQUITA

The group, listed on the AIM market of the Milan bourse, said on Wednesday it had filed a request to be admitted to the MTA market, STAR segment.

