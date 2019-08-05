Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Rome, Senate starts examination of security decree (1000 GMT); vote of confidence expected.

ECONOMY

HIS Markit releases July service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in July (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Carmakers Nissan and Renault are trying to reach a deal to reshape their global alliance, in hopes of reviving Renault’s merger talks with Italy’s Fiat Chrysler, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

SALINI IMPREGILO, ASTALDI

Italy’s largest builder, Salini Impregilo, has secured financial backing to create a national construction champion, a plan backed by the government and which would include the group’s proposed takeover of troubled rival Astaldi.

ENEL

An Italian court has rejected Enel’s plea to suspend 93 mln euros fine, a court document showed on Friday.

Enel said it reserved the right to appeal against the decision of the court, adding it denied any wrongdoing.

BANCA IFIS

Italy’s Banca IFIS is in exclusive talks to sell some of its operations to rival Credito Fondiario, IFIS said on Friday, in a deal that would create a leading player in the soured loans market.

SAFILO

Italian eyewear maker Safilo SFLG.MI booked a charge of 227.1 million euros ($252 million) in its half-year net results, due to a goodwill writedown after France’s LVMH decided to end its Dior license after 2020, it said on Friday.

FINECOBANK

Board meeting on H1 results.

TRAWELL CO

Trades ex-dividend by assignment of 7 SosTravel shares for each TraWell CO share owned.

DIARY

Milan, Italian railways Ferrovie dello Stato presents upgrading works at Rogoredo station with CEO Gianfranco Battisti, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli (0900 GMT).

