Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 6

POLITICS

The Italian government on Monday won a confidence vote in the Senate on a decree targeting charities operating migrant rescue ships, in a victory for Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and his far-right League party.

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini meets employers’ representatives and trade unions (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 9.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FINECOBANK

The Italian online broker will not be part of an expected wave of mergers in the asset management industry, either as predator or prey, its chief executive Alessandro Foti said on Monday.

ASTALDI

An Italian court has accepted a request by Astaldi for creditor protection after construction company Salini Impregilo agreed to help rescue the troubled builder as part of a broader plan.

PININFARINA

The Italian company said on Monday it saw 2019 sales down by around 10% and a negative operating result, confirming the gross debt reduction.

ASCOPIAVE

Ascopiave said H1 net profit was up at 32.3 million euros.

BANCO BPM

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

UNICREDIT

Board meeting on H1 results (press release on Aug. 7).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on H1 results.

ENAV

Board meeting on H1 results.

Conference call on H1 results: Gas Plus (0730 GMT), Sabaf (1300 GMT).

