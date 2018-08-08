Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds news meeting on mini-budget.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets Italian press ahead of summer break (0900 GMT).

Italy’s Senate on Tuesday approved a decree curbing temporary job contracts and penalising firms that move production abroad, passing the first major legislation by the new government.

ECONOMY

OECD releases June composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer 6 billion euros ($6.96 billion) in 12-month BOT bills at an auction on Aug. 10.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

PIRELLI

The Italian tyremaker on Tuesday posted a 6.8 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit before start-up costs as a better product mix and efficiencies helped offset higher raw materials costs and currency fluctuations.

BPER BANCA

The lender said second quarter net profit fell to 56.9 million euros from 104.5 million euros.

The bank’s CEO Alessandro Vandelli said he expects the second bad loan portfolio of around 2 billion euros to be sold at a price in line with the loan coverage ratio in its balance sheet.

BANCA CARIGE

Moody’s has downgraded Banca Carige and placed all of its long-term ratings and assessments under review for further downgrade, citing “recent corporate governance tensions which in Moody’s view are an impediment to the bank’s effective restructuring”. The move also reflects “the heightened risk that Carige could be placed in resolution following the European Central Bank’s rejection of the bank’s capital conservation plan”, the ratings agency added.

Banca Carige said on Tuesday the European Central Bank (ECB) had made no reference to a possible “resolution” of the Italian bank in rejecting its latest capital plan, dismissing a risk flagged by Moody’s ratings agency following a downgrade.

The lender also said it would enter exclusive talks with Bain Capital until Oct. 15 regarding the sale of an unlikely-to-pay loan portfolio with a gross book value of up to 400 million euros ($464 million).

JUVENTUS

Juventus winger Marko Pjaca has left the Italian champions to join Serie A rivals Fiorentina on a one-year loan for a fee of 2 million euros ($2.32 million), the clubs said on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT

The bank is not worried about the impact of widening Italian bond spreads and said it was sticking to its targets after its core capital fell in the second quarter.

Italy’s biggest bank expects to reach a deal with the United States in a dispute over alleged sanctions violations in Iran in the coming months, its CEO said on Tuesday.

The lender has stopped using Facebook FB.O for advertising and marketing campaigns and will not do so again until the U.S. giant improves its ethical standards, the bank’s CEO said on Tuesday.

UNIPOLSAI, UNIPOL

UnipolSai has finalised the purchase of a controlling interest in Arca Vita, equal to a 63.39 percent stake, held by Unipol Group, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

DOBANK

The company said first-half net profit rose 7 percent to 21 million euros. Conference call on H1 results (0900 GMT).

SPAXS

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Board meeting on H1 results.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting on H1 results.

IMA

Board meeting on H1 results.

MASSIMO ZANETTI

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

SERVIZI ITALIA

Board meeting on H1 results.

SIT

The company said CEO Fulvio Camilli had resigned.

