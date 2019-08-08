Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

The Italian Senate on Wednesday rejected a motion by one of the ruling coalition parties, the 5-Star Movement, to block an alpine rail link with France, paving the way for the long-contested project to continue.

ECONOMY

OECD releases June composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FERRARI

Morgan Stanley has raised its price target for the company to $175 from $160 with ‘overweight’.

JUVENTUS

Juventus have completed a deal with Manchester City which will bring defender Danilo to Turin in exchange for right back Joao Cancelo, the two clubs said on Wednesday.

BPER BANCA

Italian lender BPER Banca said on Wednesday its net profit fell slightly in the second quarter, dragged down by higher loan-loss provisions and weak revenues.

TOD’S

Italian shoemaker Tod’s said on Wednesday it would push on with investments in promoting its brands and that falling sales had not tempted the controlling family to take the luxury firm private.

DOVALUE

Bookrunner says shareholders are selling 6.3% stake in the company via accelerated book building.

MASSIMO ZANETTI

Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti revised down its forecast for core earnings in 2019 after reporting a slight fall in its first-half sales.

ASSITECA

Investment company Tikehau Capital has bought a 23.43% stake in the company buying into a reserved capital increase of 25 million euros.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meeting on H1 results.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting on H1 results.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Board meeting on H1 results (press release on Aug. 9).

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds news conference ahead of summer break (0900 GMT).

Rome, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli delivers closing address at news conference to present guidelines on motorway viaducts’ maintenance (0800 GMT).

