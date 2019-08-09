Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

The leader of Italy’s ruling League party, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, declared the governing coalition to be unworkable on Thursday after months of internal bickering and said the only way forward was to hold fresh elections.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte later said Salvini must explain to Italians why he wants to bring down the coalition government.

ECONOMY

Rating agency Fitch reviews Italy’s sovereign debt ratings.

ISTAT releases June foreign trade data (0800 GMT) and July CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Short-dated bond yields rose 6 bps in early trade, two-year at 0.12%.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

COMPANIES (*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI, UBI Banca

The insurer has presented a non-binding offer for the life insurance businesses of UBI Banca, Chief Executive Alberto Minali said on Friday.

TOD’S

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, Chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle reiterated his family would continue to buy shares in the group, denying rumours that they were looking to loosen ties with the company. FIAT CHRYSLER

Dongfeng Motor Corp’s possible exit from Peugeot could represent an opportunity for Fiat Chrysler to invest in the French carmaker, according to a report in Corriere della Sera.

TELECOM ITALIA

An agreement with Sky for the Timvision platform will cost TIM around 200 million euros, according to La Stampa newspaper.

GENERALI

The Italian insurer, germany’s Allianz and U.S. rival Liberty Mutual are vying for the bancassurance business of Spanish lender BBVA, with binding bids expected between the end of August and early September, according to MF.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer posted a net profit of 61 million euros in the first half of the year, up 20.5 percent on a year earlier.

Conference call at 0730 GMT.

ENI

Iraq is close to reaching a deal with oil majors BP and Eni for an export pipeline project that was initially planned as part of a mega-deal with U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil, according to five senior Iraqi oil officials involved in the negotiations.

UNICREDIT

Fabrizio Saccomanni, chairman of Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit and a former Italian economy minister, has died suddenly at the age of 76.

ATLANTIA

Motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia said in a statement on Thursday that the viaducts it runs in southern Italy are safe and undergo regular maintenance. (*) According to La Repubblica, German carrier Lufthansa would still be available to invest in the rescue of Alitalia and is trying to restart talks with the Italian government.

CREDITO EMILIANO

The bank said on Thursday first-half net profit rose to 101.5 million euros from 95 million euros a year ago.

Conference call on H1 results (0830 GMT).

ENEL

Moody’s confirmed Enel Russia’s Ba3 rating, stable outlook, on Thursday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................