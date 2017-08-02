Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Wednesday August 2

Politics

Rome, Economic Development Minister Carlo Calenda speaks before Chamber of Deputies on the Fincantieri-STX France Saint-Nazaire shipyards negotiations (1330 GMT).

Economy

Rome, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds board meeting on H1 results.

Italy posted a state sector surplus of 11.2 billion euros in July, compared to a surplus of some 4.25 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

Companies

Bourse After Hours market closed.

Banks

(*) French bank Credit Agricole confirmed to the Italian authorities on Tuesday that it was still interested in acquiring three small regional banks, a deal previously expected to be closed this week. The deadline has been moved to September 15.

Mediaset, Vivendi, Telecom Italia

Vivendi has proposed amendments to how it plans to reduce its position of influence at Italian broadcaster Mediaset , Italy's communications watchdog AGCOM said on Tuesday, adding that further talks were needed to have more details on how Vivendi intends to "structurally" change its position in Mediaset.

Vivendi's proposal to limit its voting rights at Mediaset to 9.9 percent is not sufficient in itself to allay regulator concerns if the French media group retains a significant influence at the Italian broadcaster, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The source added that Vivendi's plan to place a stake of 20 percent in Mediaset in a blind trust was seen as a good solution as long as those shares could never be used by the French group to vote at shareholder meetings.

(*) Assicurazioni Generali

Italy's top insurer said on Wednesday its operating profit in the first half rose 4.1 percent to beat expectations, boosted by its non-life business.

Fincantieri

France and Italy want to find a solution for Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri blocked takeover bid for STX France shipyards by Sept. 27, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Italy cannot accept 50-50 joint ownership of the STX France shipyards shared between the French government and shipbuilder Fincantieri, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

France will not open the STX shipyard to prospective buyers apart from Italy's Fincantieri, which will remain the preferred bidder for the company until Sept. 27, France and Italy said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

(*) Claudio Costamagna, chairman of Fincantieri's shareholder Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, expressed confidence in an interview with Corriere della Sera an accord over STX will be found.

(*) Ubi Banca

Italy's fifth-largest lender said on Wednesday it was being sent to trial together with its top executives for alleged obstruction of regulators and undue influence over shareholder meetings.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Italy's industry-wide vehicle registrations rose 5.9 percent in July, the transport ministry said on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler's Italian sales during that same month rose 3.25 percent, the carmaker said.

U.S. carmakers said on Tuesday they continued to slash low-margin sales to daily rental fleets in July as the overall pace of U.S. car and light truck sales fell for the fifth straight month.

Banco Bpm, Anima Holding

Banco BPM aims to ink the sale of its Aletti Gestielle unit to asset manager Anima Holding by the end of the week, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

(*) Telecom Italia

Asked about the possibility of creating a single telecoms infrastructure company by merging Telecom Italia's network with that being laid by Enel Open Fiber, CDP Chairman Claudio Costamagna it was not up to the state lender - which has 49 percent of Enel Open Fiber.

(*) Mediobanca, Unicredit, Assicurazioni Generali

La Repubblica cites a plan that is being discussed by the CEOs of the three companies and could in the next two years see UniCredit sell its stake in Mediobanca and the investment bank, in turn, more than halve its holding in Generali.

Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena

The Tuscan bank could receive on Thursday a 3.9 billion euro capital injection by Italy's government as part of its 8.3 billion euro bailout, Il Messaggero reported. The bank could also release second quarter results on the same day.

Intesa Sanpaolo

Second-quarter profit at Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's top retail bank, was boosted by a 3.5 billion euro ($4 billion) capital injection from the state to offset the impact of its acquisition of the good assets of two failing regional banks.

Intesa can do a lot more than pick over peers' carcasses. Profit leapt to 5.2 billion euros in the first half after the Italian bank was paid 3.5 billion euros to save two lenders. Investors were unimpressed. But they are failing to give Chief Executive Carlo Messina enough credit for either the deal or the bank's prospects.

Atlantia

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0900 GMT).

Astaldi

Board meeting on H1 results.

Banca Farmafactoring

Board meeting on H1 results.

Banco Di Sardegna

Board meeting on H1 results.

Dobank

Board meeting on H1 results.

Ferrari

Board meeting on Q2 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

Poste Italiane

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

Safilo Group

Board meeting on H1 results.

Unicredit

Board meeting on H1 results.

Yoox Net-a-Porter

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

M&A, CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI CESENA, CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI RIMINI, CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI SAN MINIATO, CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it had confirmed to Italian authorities its interest in acquiring three regional banks.

