Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 9

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June industrial output (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases June data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

Lawyers for the company have sent an opinion to the government arguing Vivendi did not have an obligation to inform authorities about its influence over TIM, Corriere della Sera said on Wednesday. This is because there was no change of ownership, the paper said. It said the prime minister’s office would conclude the first phase of its investigation into the matter by Aug.17 and give its response around mid-September.

La Stampa reports speculation that CDP and Enel could buy TIM’s fixed-line network, and says new operating chief Amos Genish has already been given a mandate to sell TIM Brasil.

Sole 24 Ore writes that communications watchdog Agcom is unlikely to give the go-ahead to a planned joint-venture between TIM and Canal + as long as Vivendi’s plan to cut its stake in Mediaset has not been approved.

(*) CARIGE

The bank is studying the conversion of subordinated bonds for a sum in the range of 100-200 million euros, though the actual amount will only be decided after the summer break, MF said.

(*) ANIMA

The asset manager is looking to grow its asset base to 200 billion euros, including through acquisitions, MF said.

ENERTRONICA

The group said on Tuesday it signed a 2.2 million euro contract for the construction of a photovoltaic plant in Panama.

MOLMED

The group said on Tuesday it settled the second tranche of the share capital increase reserved to Societe Generale.

JUVENTUS FC

The club said on Tuesday it reached an agreement with Southampton for the sale of player Mario Lemina for a total of 17 million euros, to be paid in three football seasons.

ENAV

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

ERG

Board meeting on H1 results, press release on Aug. 10.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meeting on H1 results.

GIORGIO FEDON

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to approve delisting from Euronext Paris (0900 GMT).

ASTM

Board meeting on H1 results.

SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI

Board meeting on H1 results.

