Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 14

Economy

The Italian government will present its annual budget around September 20, earlier than in the past, Economy Deputy Minister Enrico Morando said in an interview with La Stampa. Morando added that Italy's gross domestic product this year will certainly be higher than estimated, with the forecast of it growing between 1.3 and 1.4 percent to be the most "credible".

Companies

Banca Monte Dei Paschi

Monte dei Paschi di Siena posted a 3.1 billion euro loss in the second quarter of the year due to additional writedowns on the bad loans Italy's fourth biggest bank is selling as part of its bailout by the state.

Rating agency Fitch on Friday upgraded the long-term rating of the bank to B from B-, changing the outlook to Stable from "Rating Watch Evolving".

(*) Telecom Italia

Newly-appointed General Manager for operations Amos Genish has renegotiated with Telefonica his non-compete agreement for Brazil in order to be free to manage the Italian phone company's operations in the country through the group's TIM Brazil unit, la Repubblica reported on Saturday.

Genish, who started working on July 28, has already examined all of the group's operations in Italy, has started looking into operations in Brazil and has booked for the end of August or beginning of September a visit to the Sao Paolo offices, added the report, citing sources close to Telecom Italia.

The group should call a board after the summer holidays to discuss the future governance of the group, the report said.

(*) Banca Carige

The lender has received 4 or 5 offers for its central Milan offices, the most valuable asset of a real estate portfolio that Chief Executive Paolo Fiorentino aims to sell by the end of the year, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday citing news agency Radiocor. The offers come from both Italian and international funds and are just above 100 million euros, the report added.

(*) Poste Italiane

The group's strategic plan, to be presented at the beginning of next year, will focus on Poste's five main business areas - postal business, asset management, payment systems, insurance and a services to support the state's public administration - Chief Executive Matteo Del Fante said in an interview to Il Messaggero. A quarter of online payments in Italy are made with the group's card Postepay, Del Fante added.

(*) Italgas

Italy's biggest gas distributor has in its pipeline 4 or 5 acquisitions, 2 or 3 of which it aims to close by the year, Chief Executive Paolo Gallo said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday, adding that the deals involve small operators that have between 10,000 to 30,000 clients.

The group will spend a third of the 200 million euro budget it has set itself for these operations, the remaining to be spent in 2018, the report added.

Juventus Fc

The soccer club said on Friday it reached an agreement with Torino FC for the loan of player Tomas Rincon for 3 million euros. Torino will transform the loan into a final acquisition if the player completes a certain number of match appearances by June 30, 2018, paying a further 6 million euros for the player, the club added.

(*) Ss Lazio, Juventus Fc

Lazio won the Italian Supercup for the fourth time after a stoppage-time goal by substitute Alessandro Murgia gave them a 3-2 victory over last season's domestic double winners Juventus at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Energy Lab

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

