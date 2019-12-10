Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October industrial output data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases October data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia said on Monday it had agreed a deal with digital global sports provider DAZN Group that will enable Italy’s biggest phone company to broadcast a wide range of sport events on its own video streaming platform TIM Vision.

(*) ATLANTIA

An investment by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in the infrastructure group could be a possible alternative to the revocation of its motorway concession, MF reported.

SAFILO

The Italian eyewear group is due to release its new business plan after markets close on Tuesday.

(*) Safilo said on Tuesday it had renewed a licensing accord with Marc Jacobs until the end of 2026.

Safilo has agreed to buy 70% of Blenders Eyewear, looking to boost digital sales through a deal it said valued the U.S. surf and ski sunglasses brand at $90 million.

(*) MEDIOBANCA

Board members at Italy’s top investment bank have started discussions on possible changes to its corporate governance rules which could be put to a shareholder vote in the autumn, MF reported.

AZIMUT

Fitch said it had downgraded Azimut to ‘BBB-‘; Rates Senior Bond ‘BBB-‘.

SOGEFI

Sogefi said on Monday Mauro Fenzi had been appointed CEO.

SANLORENZO

Yacht maker Sanlorenzo debuts on Milan Stock Exchange main segment.

DIARY

Rome, Conference on “Gender gaps in the Italian economy and the role of public policy” with Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco; Family Minister Elena Bonetti delivers closing address (1430 GMT).

Rome, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Gubitosi attends a book presentation (1700 GMT).

Milan, “2019 Italy Corporate Governance Conference” ends (0830 GMT); expected attendees include Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Telecom Italia (TIM) CFO Giovanni Ronca, market regulator Consob President Paolo Savona, Buzzi Unicem CEO Pietro Buzzi, Diasorin CEO Carlo Rosa.

Milan, Trenitalia presents winter time with state railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Gianfranco Battisti (1000 GMT).

Rome, Huawei Italian unit Chairman Luigi De Vecchis attends event “Telco for Italy 360 Summit” (0800 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................