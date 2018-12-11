Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

The vice president of the European Commission warned the Italian government on Monday there was little time left to change its 2019 draft budget and avoid an EU disciplinary procedure.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said Italy will keep euro currency.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini visits Jerusalem with presser

BANCO BPM

The bank said on Monday it had agreed to sell up to 7.8 billion euros in bad loans along with a stake in its debt recovery business to Credito Fondiario and U.S. fund Elliott, confirming what sources previously told Reuters.

SAIPEM

Italian oil services company Saipem said it had identified a cyber attack out of India on Monday that had primarily affected its servers in the Middle East.

ATLANTIA

Spanish motorway group Abertis — which has been acquired jointly by Atlantia, ACS and Hochtief — will look at potential acquisitions in target markets, Chairman Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.

AUTOGRILL

Shares fell with traders saying stock weighed down by Reuters report late on Friday saying Amazon.com is looking to bring its checkout-free store format to airports.

