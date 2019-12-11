Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January-September Italian regional export data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

SAFILO GROUP

The eyewear maker will cut 700 jobs in Italy next year, or more than 10% of its global workforce, as it tries to boost profitability amid sluggish sales, it said on Tuesday.

Conference call to present the new business plan 2020-2024 (0730 GMT).

ATLANTIA

Standard & Poor’s put ratings of Italian infrastructure group and its motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia on Negative Credit Watch due to “perceived ongoing uncertainty regarding the Autostrade per l’Italia’s concession”, the agency said on Tuesday.

ENEL

Moody’s assigned “Baa2” issuer rating to Spanish energy group Endesa controlled by Italian utility Enel.

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Chamber of Deputies (0830 GMT) and Senate (1430 GMT) ahead of European Council to be held on Dec. 12-13.

Rome, Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks before Senate (0730 GMT).

Rome, Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee meets on urgent measures for Alitalia.

Rome, FCA Group officials due to speak before Chamber of Deputies Labor Committee (1415 and 1440 GMT).

Rome, conference on “Grow in the South: the role of banks and economic policies for the growth of Italy” with Banca Popolare di Bari Chairman Gianvito Giannelli, Bank of Italy Director General Fabio Panetta; Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano delivers closing address (0900 GMT).

