Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Genoa, Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso gives speech at Genoa University (1000 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January-September Italian regions’ export data (0900 GMT).

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni speaks before parliament on the European council (1400 GMT).

Bologna, conference on “Banks as engines of the economy” with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (0900 GMT)

Bank of Italy representative Carmelo Barbagallo speaks before parliamentary bank committee.

Milan, PwC holds news conference to present report on “The Italian NPL Market: Ready for the breakthrough” (1000 GMT)

DEBT

Treasury sells 4.75 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The lender said the European Central Bank had set the minimum requirement for UniCredit’s CET 1 ratio at 9.2 percent following annual SREP review.

The bank said on Monday it had sold its stakes in Pioneer Pekao Investment Management and Dom Inwestycyjny Xelion to its former Polish unit Bank Pekao, reaping 105 million euros and adding almost 3 basis points to its CET1 ratio.

Holds an investor day in London to provide an update of its business plan to 2019.

Fabrizio Saccomanni was appointed member of the bank’s corporate governance, nomination and sustainability committee and of the internal controls and risks committee, the lender said in a statement.

BANCA CARIGE

Banca Carige published on Monday a supplement to its capital increase prospectus to include information about agreements reached to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans, its debt servicing platform and its controlling stake in consumer credit unit Creditis. As a result, investors who subscribed the bank’s rights issue and received new shares starting from Dec. 5 have time until Dec. 13 to revoke their decision, Carige said.

OVS

The clothing retailer said 9-month EBITDA rose 9.6 percent to 138 million euros.

CALEFFI

Board meeting on Q3 revenues, followed by conference call

GIGLIO GROUP

Board meeting on Q3 results.

ZEPHYRO

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1330 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................