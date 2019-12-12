Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte dismissed criticisms of planned reforms to the euro zone bailout fund on Wednesday, saying the proposals, which have been heavily attacked by right-wing opposition parties, posed no threat to Italy.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank said on Wednesday that the European Central Bank had set a 10.14% minimum CET 1 ratio requirement for 2020.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia and Vodafone will kick off the sale of a stake in their Italian tower business in the coming days after giving the mandate to advisers, two sources said.

OVS

The clothing retailer said on Wednesday that its pre-tax profit came in at 11.9 million euros in the first nine months of the year, down from 36.8 million euros in the same period last year.

SAFILO

Italian eyewear maker Safilo said on Wednesday it expected the loss of licences with luxury LVMH brands to wipe 200 million euros ($220 million) off its annual sales and it would cancel its dividend for five years, sending its shares plunging almost 22 percent.

DIARY

Milan, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli expected to address final remarks at report presentation on energy efficiency (0800 GMT).

Rome, Industry Ministry Stefano Patuanelli holds meeting on ILVA with representatives from government, trade unions, special administrators (1600 GMT).

Vado Ligure, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli attends news conference and opening ceremony of ‘Terminal VADO Gateway’ (0900 GMT).

