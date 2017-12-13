Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc speaks before the Senate’s Public Works Committee (1330 GMT).

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni speaks before Chamber of Deputies on the European Council.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October industrial output (0900 GMT).

Public debt chief Maria Cannata speaks before parliamentary Bank Committee.

Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee with Industry Minister Carlo Calenda (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

SNAM

Gas flows from Russia, interrupted by a blast at the Baumgarten gas hub in Austria, will resume by midnight, Italian gas grid operator Snam said in a statement on Tuesday.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s largest motorway operator Atlantia is examining legal action to stay in the $20 billion bidding war for Spanish rival Abertis amid concerns it will be frozen out of the contest, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

UNICREDIT

The bank said in a statement on Monday that the elimination of a 5 percent voting right limit is subject to the condition that the number of ordinary shares for which the withdrawal right is exercised does not exceed the 0.25 percent of its share capital.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

CEO Amos Genish meets Industry Minister Carlo Calenda (1600 GMT).

IVS GROUP

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1400 GMT).

