Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 13

POLITICS

The Italian government has offered to lower its deficit target for next year to 2.04 percent of GDP, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday, with the European Commission declaring that good progress has been made in a dispute over the country’s budget.

Brussels, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends European Council meeting (1400 GMT)

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The board of Italy’s biggest insurer proposed the elimination of age restriction for elective offices, a move that would allow Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola to stay on in his job.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The car maker may be forced to reevaluate its business plan if the government goes through with a proposed new tax on car sales tied to an incentive scheme for green vehicles, Italian newspapers reported citing a letter by FCA’s head of Europe Pietro Gorlier.

(*) ATLANTIA

Autostrade per l’Italia will decide on Thursday whether to appeal against a government decree that excludes the operator of the collapsed Genoa bridge from works to rebuild it, a source familiar with the matter said.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

The Panama Canal Authority said on Wednesday that an arbitration tribunal has ordered the construction consortium behind the waterway’s expansion to pay back nearly $848 million to the canal authority.

(*) UNICREDIT

Adviser HSBC is reaching out to potential buyers of Bank Austria’s credit card division which has a value of around 400 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing Bloomberg News. Bank Austria owns 50.1 percent of the Card Complete Service Bank unit. The paper said it was not clear whether other shareholders such as Raiffeisen Bank International would also sell their stake. UniCredit declined to comment.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

Proxy advisers Glass Lewis and ISS recommend shareholders in the troubled Italian bank back a 400 million euro capital increase at a Dec. 22 shareholder meeting as a key step in a capital strengthening process necessary to ensure the lender’s long-term survival, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing Radiocor newswire.

A2A, ACSM-AGAM

Italy’s biggest regional utility said it would start an accelerated book building procedure to sell up to 5.43 percent of Acsm-Agam capital to restore sufficient free-float or the company.

UBI BANCA

CEO Victor Massiah attends meeting on “Italian Banks in the European Union” organised by Cattolica University in Milan (1600 GMT).

SAIPEM

The Italian oil services firm said a cyber attack that was disclosed by the company on Monday led to the cancellation of data and infrastructures. It added that gradual and controlled restoration activities were under way via back-up infrastructures.

SNAM

CEO Marco Alvera attends conference on “The Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan” in Rome (1400 GMT).

OVS

The Italian retailer said 9 months results were hit by an exceptionally mild autumn. The company added it expected its results to show a contraction in the fourth quarter, after adjusted pre-tax profits were down 44 percent in the first nine months of the year.

Conference call on Q3 results (1400 GMT).

EQUITA GROUP

Chairman Francesco Perilli and CEO Andrea Vismara attends Brera Academy of Fine Arts delivers awards and scholarships (1030 GMT).

BF

Ends capital increase.

TREVI GROUP

Board meeting on Q3 results.

