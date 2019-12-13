Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy wants changes to a draft reform of the euro zone’s bailout fund and will only sign up to it as part of a broader package of euro zone financial reforms, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday. (*) Three senators of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement quit the party on Thursday to join the far-right League opposition group, cutting the government’s already slim majority in the upper-house of parliament.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October sales and orders data (0900 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

French carmaker PSA could discuss a merger deal with rival Fiat Chrysler at a meeting of its supervisory board it has called for Tuesday, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

The Italian telecoms group will shortlist four or five funds in January to prepare an offer for Enel, to buy the utility’s 50% stake in network operator Open Fiber, as a first step to crate a single broadband operator in the country, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Possible bidders include Macquarie, F2i, Kkr and Allianz Capital, the report added.

FINECO

U.S. financial services group Fidelity held a 3% stake in the Italian asset manager as of Dec. 5, a filing of Italian market regulator CONSOB showed on Thursday.

BANCA CARIGE (shares suspended from trading)

A deadline for shareholders of the Italian troubled lender to underwrite a 85-million euro cash call, which is part of a 700-million euro rescue package, expires on Friday.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI BARI (unlisted)

Italy’s government is considering a decree for the rescue of unlisted Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Bari which would include state-backed guarantees for future bond issues by the bank, daily Il Sole 24 reported on Friday.

MONCLER

The Italian outerwear maker said on Thursday it had launched a carbon-neutral down jacket made with plant-based fabrics, reflecting luxury customers’ increased interest in environmentally friendly products.

(*) CHL (shares suspended from trading)

The information technology and e-commerce group said on Thursday that it was presented with a bankruptcy procedure by an Italian court on Dec. 9 due to its insolvency. The group added it held a board meeting to define the actions to protect itself against the procedure which it considers groundless. CHL said it would press on with its extraordinary operations such as the acquisition of companies Airtime, Prime Exchange Technologies and Rubelite, as it had previously communicated to the market.

FINTEL ENERGIA

The small energy company said on Thursday it had filed a request with the Milan bourse to delist from the AIM market since it was not satisfied with the capital it raised through its IPO and two cash calls launched after its market debut.

DIARY

Ortucchio, inauguration ceremony of new LEOP control room with Cabinet Undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo and Chairman Gianni De Gennaro (1030 GMT).

