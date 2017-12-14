Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Market regulator Consob President Giuseppe Vegas (1130 GMT) speaks before Parliament Bank Committee.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has called for talks to be tabled with Italian regulators to assess possible governance improvements in the running of its fixed line network, CEO Amos Genish said on Wednesday.

ATLANTIA

Atlantia’s Italian unit Autostrade per l‘Italia has signed a funding agreement for 1.7 billion euros with state lender CDP to upgrade the motorway network, it said on Wednesday.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender said unexercised rights in its cash call would be offered on the market on December 15-21.

(*) The European Central Bank has recently written to the bank to raise a number of issues in relation to the running of Carige’s board, its composition and information flows within the lender, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) The ECB has also asked to limit top shareholder Malacalza Investimenti’s board representation in order to approve its request to raise its stake in the bank to 28 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

RAI WAY

Rai Way said it had submitted a non-binding expression of interest for Telecom Italia’s broadcasting services unit Persidera.

(*) BANKS

The Bank of Italy has written to the country’s 260 small cooperative banks telling the weakest ones, about a dozen, they must merge and, generally, that they all need to tidy up bad loan data.

(*) GAMENET

An overallotment option in the gaming company’s initial public offering has been partially exercised bringing to 34.8 percent the overall capital stake placed on the market.

BANCA SISTEMA

Ordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

