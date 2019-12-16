Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November CPI and HICP final data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases October data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy’s government approved late on Sunday an emergency decree granting a lifeline of up to 900 million euro ($992 million) lifeline to cooperative bank Popolare di Bari, in the latest state bailout of an ailing lender.

The Bank of Italy placed the lender under special administration on Friday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler and French carmaker PSA could announce a memorandum of understanding paving the way for their merger on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to la Repubblica and Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

The French partners in the planned merger between PSA and Fiat Chrysler are seeking reassurances before the deal is signed that the number of seats they are allotted under the draft deal will not change if CEO Carlos Tavares leaves, two sources close to PSA told Reuters.

ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group suspended a tranche of a 13 million euro ($14.33 million) severance payout to former Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci over issues arising from investigations being carried out by judicial authorities.

In a separate statement Atlantia said on Friday its board revoked the powers temporarily given to the executive committee passing them to the chairman and the general manager.

(*) SAIPEM

The Italian oil services group could consider paying a dividend again in the not too distant future, Chief Executive Stefano Cao told Il Corriere della Sera - L’Economia in an interview.

(*) LEONARDO, FINCANTIERI

A merger between the defence group and the shipbuilder would not create “significant added value” on the domestic market and for the group’s competitiveness abroad, Leonardo’s Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo told Il Corriere della Sera - L’Economia in an interview. Profumo added that Leonardo benefited from an increase in U.S. defence spending.

(*) BREMBO

Brembo’s Chairman and top shareholder Alberto Bombassei has set up a new holding company, in a move which could prepare the ground for the entrance of new investors in the brake maker’s capital, la Repubblica - Affari & Finanza reported .

BANCA CARIGE (shares suspended from trading)

The bank’s shareholders bought around 17 million euros of an overall 700 million euro capital increase for the bank, enough for shares in the Italian lender to remain listed, Carige said on Friday.

NEXI, SIA (unlisted), ITALIAN BOURSE

State lender CDP is taking steps to accelerate a possible merger of payment services group SIA with Nexi, and against that backdrop, SIA is also considering a plan to buy Borsa Italiana from the London Stock Exchange as part of an overall deal that could be worth at least 2 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The report added that SIA was already in talks to buy a stake in the MTS bond trading platform.

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA

The bank has hired Boston Consulting to help it draft a strategic plan to 2023, Il Sole 24 ore said on Saturday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The bank said on Saturday it fully meets the minimum capital requirements set by the European Central Bank for 2020. It said the ECB had set a minimum Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10%, up for 9.25% previously.

(*) ALKEMY

Alkemy’s ordinary shares will start trading on the Italian Bourse’s Star segment from Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

GISMONDI 1754

High-end jewellery company Gismondi 1754 debuts on AIM segment on Monday.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.06 U.S. dollars as quarterly dividend.

JUVENTUS FC

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to set yet another goalscoring landmark and help Juventus to a 3-1 home win over Udinese on Sunday that sent them back to the top of the Serie A table.

AS ROMA

AS Roma launched a second-half comeback to beat Serie A’s bottom side SPAL 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday and move into the top four.

DIARY

Rome, Senate due to vote confidence on budget (1430 GMT).

Rome, ruling coalition meeting on various issues.

