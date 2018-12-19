Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy has received “only verbal communications” from EU commissioners over a possible budget deal and is still awaiting formal notification of an accord, a source in the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday.

Earlier, a spokeswoman in the Economy Ministry told reporters that an agreement had been reached over the disputed 2019 budget, signaling an end to weeks of wrangling that had rattled financial markets.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

The group is offering incentives to reduce the workforce at its Grugliasco and Mirafiori plants in northern Italy by around 1,000 employees , Il Sole 24 Ore said citing union sources.

(*) PIAGGIO

Italy’s 2019 budget will likely include a bonus for buying electric and hybrid scooters, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

The lenders are asking the government to extend beyond March a state guarantee scheme for bad loan securitisations, MF said.

SALINI, FINCANTIERI

Italy’s biggest builder Salini Impregilo and shipbuilder Fincantieri have won the contract to rebuild a bridge that collapsed in August, killing 43 people, in the port city of Genoa.

ENEL

Open Fiber, the broadband group owned by utility Enel and state lender CDP, has won the third public tender for ultrafast broadband roll-out in non-economically viable areas of Italy, Infratel Italia, which is organising the tenders, said. (*) The Italian group plans 750 million euro in investments for Electropaulo between 2019 and 2021, MF said.

(*) SAFILO

The eyewear group said on Wednesday it had signed a licence agreement with Missoni. (*) MEDIASET

Mediaset core shareholder Vivendi could not get a potential dividend on Mediaset 2018 results, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding this could be the consequence of an ongoing legal dispute between the Italian broadcaster and the French group.

COOPERATIVE BANKS

Italy plans to shield the holding companies of two new large cooperative banking groups from losses related to their Italian government bond portfolios, the head of the Senate’s finance committee Alberto Bagnai said on Tuesday.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

Carige’s core shareholder Malacalza Investimenti has not disclosed so far if it will vote in favour of a planned 400-million euro capital increase in a shareholder meeting sheduled for Dec. 22, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) TREVI

State lender CDP and Polaris Capital could take part in a 130 million euro capital increase for Trevi injecting 80 million euros in the troubled company, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) CHL

The stock will restart trading on the market after being halted on Tuesday.

SAIPEM

Italian oil service group Saipem knew about and abetted in bribes paid to win contracts in Algeria worth 8 billion euros ($9 billion), judges at a Milan court said in a detailed ruling filed on Tuesday.

IREN

Shareholder FSU said it would buy up to 2.5 percent of company via a reverse accelerated bookbuilding at a price of not above 2.16 euro.

OVS

Clothing retailers have felt a pre-Christmas chill slicing through their margins as they try to lure shoppers to spend rather than hold off in anticipation of ever-bigger price cuts.

ALERION CLEAN POWER

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

SESA

Board meeting on H1 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................