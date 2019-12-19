Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The merger agreement with Peugeot is credit positive, rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday.

Billed as a merger of equals, PSA’s $50 billion tie-up with Fiat Chrysler gives the Peugeot owner one potentially big advantage, its own boss will be firmly behind the new wheel.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy’s Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (FITD), a deposit guarantee fund financed by Italian banks, said on Wednesday it backed a request from Popolare di Bari’s special administrators to take part in the rescue of ailing cooperative lender.

Moody’s said Italy’s rescue of the southern bank was credit positive for the sector.

CARIGE

The former chief financial officer of Telecom Italia and a former executive at bank UniCredit are the top candidates to become chief executive of troubled bank Carige , two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

ATLANTIA

Major investment funds with stakes in Atlantia have written to the government expressing concern over a possible revocation of motorway concessions held by tollway unit Autostrade per l’Italia in the wake of last year’s bridge collapse in Genoa, according to MF Milano Finanza.

GENERALI

Assicurazioni Generali acquires Palazzo delle Scintille, an historic former velodrome now part of the new Citylife district of Milan, for 30.1 million euros ($33.18 million), Corriere della Sera reports.

WIIT

Cloud computing specialist WIIT says it has renewed a multi-year agreement including new Cyber Security services, with luxury interior trims maker Alcantara for a total value of 8.5 million euros.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONE

Italian tax police visited the headquarters of the insurer Son Wednesday and seized documents relating to the sacking of former Chief Executive Alberto Minali in October.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank said it had taken 17 billion euros in the latest round of cheap loans offered by the European Central Bank.

The bank’s board meeting n Thursday will discuss acquisition of a stake of 50% plus one share in health insurer Rbm Assicurazione Salute, part of a move to boost its position in the sector, Il Sole 24 Ore reports.

UBI BANCA

UBI said it had reimbursed a further 1 billion euros of TLTRO II loans, and its residual exposure totalled 10 billion euros.

TERNIENERGIA

It said on Wednesday its first-half net loss fell to 3.3 million euros versus 3.5 million euros a year ago.

INWIT

Holds AGM to approve plan to fold TIM’s and Vodafone’s Italian mobile tower assets into the company.

PIAGGIO

Piaggio launches electric version of its Ape three-wheeled carrier motorbike in India, Corriere della Sera reports.

BANCA IFIS

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1700 GMT).

