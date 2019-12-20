Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT); November non-EU foreign trade data (1100 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO, NEXI

Italy’s largest retail bank is selling its retailers’ payment business to Nexi in a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion)deal that will give the Italian bank a 10% stake in the country’s biggest payments group.

ATLANTIA, SIAS

The Italian government intends to delay increases in motorway tolls due to kick in at the start of next year until June, a draft decree showed on Thursday.

DOVALUE

Italy’s top debt recovery firm doValue has clinched a deal for a majority stake in Eurobank’s loan collection unit FPS.

INWIT

The mast company said it had agreed a 3 billion euro financing deal with banks as part of a merger agreement with Vodafone’s mobile tower infrastructure in Italy.

EXOR

Rating agency S&P has raised its outlook for the company to positive from stable.

DIARY

Milan’s court hearing on Ilva steel plant-ArcelorMittal.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................