Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 21

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and November non-EU foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Thursday it would offer new three-year and 10-year BTP bonds and a new CCTeu certificate in the first quarter of next year.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 28.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s Autostrade has received a letter from the transport ministry asking to provide further explanations on a deadly bridge collapse within 120 days, the motorway operator said on Thursday.

SAIPEM

Saipem said on Thursday it had been awarded $255 million onshore and offshore drilling contracts.

GAMENET

Italy’s Gamenet said on Thursday it expected a negative impact of 15-20 million euros on 2019 EBITDA from increases in gaming taxes in Italy.

CREVAL

The lender said on Thursday that a reorganization of its insurance business would have a positive impact on its fully-loaded CET1 ratio of roughly 45 basis points.

ANIMA HOLDING

Anima holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting.

Clabo

Clabo holds board meeting on Q3 results.

CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL

CDR Advance Capital holds extraordinary (0830 GMT), special category B share holders (0930 GMT), warrant holders’ meetings (1000 GMT).

ABITARE

Abitare In holds board meeting on FY results (closed on Sept. 30).

BORGOSESIA

Borgosesia holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1030 GMT).

Bourse After Hours market closed.

