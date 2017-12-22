Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Thursday it would offer up to 7 billion euros over four bonds at auction on Dec. 28.

The Treasury also said on Thursday it would offer new five, seven and 10-year BTP bonds in the first quarter of next year.

POLITICS

Deutsche Bank Italian unit COO Flavio Valeri (0800 GMT) and former Prime Minister Mario Monti (1000 GMT) speak before parliamentary commission on banks.

ECONOMY

The Italian government on Thursday easily won a confidence vote on its 2018 budget in the lower house Chamber of Deputies, in a step towards approving its financial plans by the end of the month.

ISTAT releases December consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT); October orders and sales data (1000 GMT); November non-EU foreign trade (1100 GMT).

Reuters releases December asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

POSTE ITALIANE, ANIMA

The to groups said on Thursday they signed an agreement with aimed at further developing the postal operator’s asset management activities and extending the two groups’ partnership in the business.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s market watchdog Consob is set to open proceedings to decide whether Telecom Italia (TIM) should be sanctioned over its approval of a joint-venture with Vivendi’s pay-TV unit Canal Plus, a source told Reuters on Thursday. (*) Consob has officially told TIM it has rejected the Canal Plus joint venture while TIM auditors are set to challenge the operation in court, Il Messaggero said. (*) Infrastructure fund F2i, Discovery, RAI WAY and EI TOWERS are vying for TIM’s Persidera division, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ATLANTIA

The group said on Thursday it would seek authorisation from the Spanish Development and Energy Ministry for its offer to buy rival Abertis.

LEONARDO

The defence group said on Thursday the head of its Aircraft division Filippo Bagnato would retire from his position and would be replaced by Lucio Valerio Cioffi, from Feb. 1.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

Italian lender Banca Carige said its main shareholder Malacalza Investimenti had expressed its willingness to subscribe further shares in the bank’s rights issue for 25 million euros. Malacalza said it had more than 20 percent of the bank, adding the ECB had given its blessing for the operation.

BANCA GENERALI

The lender said it appointed Marco Bernardi as Deputy General Manager for ‘Commercial Networks and Alternative Support Channels,’ effective from Jan.1.

UNICREDIT, MEDIOBANCA

The two groups said on Thursday that UniCredit sold a unsecured non-performing credit portfolio with a gross value of approximately 250 million euros to MBCredit Solution, a unit of Mediobanca. UniCredit said the impact of the sale would be reflected in the financial report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

UniCredit has become a 16.5 percent shareholder of Delfin H, a company that is destined to become Fondazione Del Vecchio, life owner of a 5 percent stake in the profits of the Luxottica group, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) ALITALIA

The government has three offers to assess for the sale of Alitalia and exclusive talks with the party that makes the best offer could start by end January, Industry minister Carlo Calenda said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore.

(*) BANCA MEDIOLANUM

The bank is ready to launch an investment banking business, the CEO Massimo Doris told MF.

ABITARE IN

Board meeting on FY results (closed on Sept. 30).

BORGOSESIA

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

SINTESI

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

