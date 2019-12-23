Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s politicians should play a bigger role in the appointment of the Bank of Italy’s governor, the leader of the ruling 5-Star Movement said on Sunday, after the costly bailout of a small southern bank led to criticism of the efficacy of the central bank’s supervisory role.

ECONOMY

Assogestioni releases November fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury sells six-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 30.

COMPANIES

FTSE share indexes revision effective as of Monday.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Unions at carmaker Fiat Chrysler said management had given assurances at a meeting on Friday on jobs and a 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) investment plan in Italy following the group’s planned merger with French rival PSA.

TELECOM ITALIA

The government will have to take into account the views of a parliamentary security committee which has said Rome should consider preventing Chinese telecoms firms from developing Italy’s 5G networks, an official said on Friday.

Chinese telecoms firm Huawei should be allowed a role in Italy’s future 5G network, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said on Sunday.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s government failed to agree on Saturday on a law that would make it easier and less costly to revoke concessions to operate motorways, a sign of division among the ruling parties on how to handle the aftermath of a fatal road bridge collapse last year.

BANCA CARIGE

The Italian lender said on Friday it had sold a portfolio of soured loans with a gross book value of 2.8 billion euros to state-owned bad loan specialist AMCO.

ITALIAN BANKS

A depositor guarantee fund financed by Italian banks will delay a decision on how much money it intends to inject in the rescue of ailing lender Banca Popolare di Bari until January, the fund’s chairman said on Friday.

Prosecutors in the southern Italian town of Bari are investigating the former chairman of Popolare di Bari for alleged corruption in relation to the central bank’s supervisory activity over the failing local lender, a judicial source said on Sunday.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster said on Sunday it would hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss a letter sent to its board on Friday by 29% investor Vivendi, and weigh possible actions.

Vivendi said in the letter that proposed amendments to the bylaws of a Dutch holding company into which Mediaset plans to merge its businesses failed to address the French group’s concerns over the new entity’s governance structure.

Such a structure remains detrimental for minority shareholders, Vivendi said in the letter that was published on Mediaset website on Sunday.

Vivendi, which is challenging Mediaset’s corporate overhaul in court, said a loyalty share scheme to be adopted at Dutch-based MFE could prevent other European players from joining in the project - thwarting plans by Mediaset to use MFE to pursue alliances with peers in Europe.

Leading proxy adviser ISS on Friday recommended shareholders in Mediaset vote against to the proposed changes of bylaws of MFE at an extraordinary shareholder meeting scheduled for Jan. 10, while Glass Lewis recommended to back the proposal.

ENI

Italy’s Eni has signed an exploration and output-sharing deal with 100% equity interest with Albania on Friday for the Dumre block in the centre of the Balkan state.

BIO-ON

A court in Bologna has declared Bio-On bankrupt and appointed bankruptcy administrators Antonio Gaiani and Luca Mandrioli, the company said in a statement on Friday.

For a limited period of time, the business of the wound-up company will be carried on to preserve the value of the assets.

A2A

The utility said on Friday it has signed a term-sheet with rivals AGSM Verona and AIM Vicenza to enter exclusive talks to set up a partnership.

The utility has extended negotiations with Ambiente Energia Brianza for an industrial partnership to Jan. 31, it said on Friday.

DIARY

Rome, Chamber of Deputies to give final approval to the 2020 budget.

Rome, Italian cabinet meeting.

