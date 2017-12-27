Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

President Sergio Mattarella is widely expected to dissolve parliament before the end of the week, mostly likely on Thursday. Elections are widely expected to be held on March 4.

The Italian cabinet has appointed Mario Nava as head of bourse watchdog Consob replacing the outgoing chairman, Giuseppe Vegas, a government source said on Friday.

Italy’s upper house Senate on Saturday gave parliament’s final approval to the government’s 2018 budget, clearing the way for national elections expected to be held in March.

Italy’s ruling Democratic Party (PD), hit by internal divisions and a banking scandal, is continuing to slide in opinion polls, with a new survey on Saturday putting it more than six points behind the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

DEBT

Treasury sells six-month BOT bills and CTZ bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCA CARIGE

Italy’s last remaining problem bank said on Friday it had raised 544.4 million euros ($645 million) following its recently concluded new share issue, topping minimum regulatory demands.

Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday that after the capital increase its top shareholder Malacalza had increased its stake in the lender to nearly 23 percent.

SAIPEM

The oil services group said on Friday it had won new contracts and additional works on existing ones for $380 million.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank has sold the mezzanine tranche of a bad loan securitisation which is a key plank of the restructuring plan approved as part of its state bailout. As agreed in June, Monte dei Paschi sold the tranche to a banking industry support fund and said it would get the bad debts off its balance sheet by mid-2018 once it sells also the riskier junior notes.

The bank also said its newly-appointed board had confirmed Marco Morelli as chief executive at the first meeting chaired by Stefania Bariatti on Friday.

MONDADORI

The publisher said on Friday it had concluded a 450 million euro five-year loan accord with Banco BPM, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, replacing existing credit lines.

Trade ex-dividend: ASSITECA of 0.05 euro per share; ZEPHYRO of 0.30 euro as special dividend (not for ‘special shares’).

