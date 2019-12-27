Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy’s 2020 budget was passed by parliament on Monday, around a week ahead of the end-year deadline, thanks to a confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

Italian Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti told Reuters on Wednesday he had resigned after failing to obtain from the government billions of euros he said were needed to improve the country’s schools and universities.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Monday it would sell up to 4.5 billion euros in bonds at auction on Monday, December 30.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank appointed Tommaso Corcos as its new hea dof the private banking division and Saverio Perissinotto as head of asset management, it said on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA

In a ruling dated Dec. 23, an appeals court has annulled a 28 million euro fine against the company and six other firms which had been imposed due to allegations that they had struck an accord over commercial offers, breaching competition rules.

ENEL

The company said on Wednesday that board member Alberto Bianchi had stepped down, for personal reasons, from the office of Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

ATLANTIA

The Italian government is pressing ahead with measures to make it easier and less costly to revoke concessions to operate motorways, even though one party in the ruling coalition opposes this, top officials said on Tuesday. The measures would potentially open the way for the government to end the concession held by Atlantia, whose subsidiary Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) was the operator of a bridge that collapsed in Genoa last year, killing 43 people.

BANCA CARIGE

Moody’s said on Tuesday it had lifted the Issuer Long Term rating of Carige by 1 notch to ‘Caa2’ following the capital increase and the disposal of problem loans. The Long Term deposit rating was confirmed at ‘Caa1’.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy’s FITD fund on Dec. 30 will likely approve a capital injection to shore up Banca Popolare di Bari, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian government cannot exclude any 5G network provider ex-ante, but is ready to block specific deals on 5G network if a danger for security arises, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Il Messaggero on Tuesday.

MEDIASET Italian private broadcaster said on Monday that Vivendi’s complaints over the governance structure of a Dutch holding company which is part of its MFE pan-European expansion plan, are “groundless” and “biased”.

NEXI

Rating agency Fitch has placed company’s ratings on ‘Watch Negative’ following the announcement to buy Intesa San Paolo’s credit cards merchant-acquiring business for 1 billion euros

ENEL

Europe’s largest utility said in Monday it would expand a wind farm’s total capacity in US to 500 MW after a renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA) with food and beverage company Danone North America.

ENERGY

Italian infrastructure fund F2i and Spain’s Asterion have reached an agreement to buy Italian energy group Sorgenia, the company said on Monday.

CHL

A court in Florence has suspended the board of the company and appointed judicial administrators, CHL said on Tuesday.

