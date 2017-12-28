Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 28

DEBT

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANCO BPM

The lender said on Wednesday the European Central Bank had set its 2018 phase-in CET1 minimum threshold at 8.875 percent. It added it exceeded the capital requirement.

ANSALDO STS

The group said on Wednesday it would bag 336 million euros from taking part in the high-speed Verona Padova railway project, adding it won another contract worth 40 million euros.

BOMI ITALIA

Extraordinary shareholders (0930 GMT) and bond holders (0945 GMT) meetings.

HEALTH ITALIA

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1130 GMT).

